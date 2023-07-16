Rangers vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 16
Sunday's contest between the Texas Rangers (54-39) and the Cleveland Guardians (45-47) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers coming out on top. Game time is at 2:35 PM on July 16.
The probable starters are Martin Perez (7-3) for the Rangers and Tanner Bibee (5-2) for the Guardians.
Rangers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Guardians Player Props
|Rangers vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 61 times and won 36, or 59%, of those games.
- Texas is 29-21 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas leads MLB with 545 runs scored this season.
- The Rangers' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 7
|@ Nationals
|W 7-2
|Cody Bradford vs Trevor Williams
|July 8
|@ Nationals
|L 8-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Jake Irvin
|July 9
|@ Nationals
|L 7-2
|Dane Dunning vs Patrick Corbin
|July 14
|Guardians
|W 12-4
|Jon Gray vs Aaron Civale
|July 15
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Andrew Heaney vs Gavin Williams
|July 16
|Guardians
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Tanner Bibee
|July 17
|Rays
|-
|TBA vs Shane McClanahan
|July 18
|Rays
|-
|TBA vs Taj Bradley
|July 19
|Rays
|-
|Jon Gray vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 21
|Dodgers
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Tony Gonsolin
|July 22
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.