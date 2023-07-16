Sunday's contest between the Texas Rangers (54-39) and the Cleveland Guardians (45-47) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers coming out on top. Game time is at 2:35 PM on July 16.

The probable starters are Martin Perez (7-3) for the Rangers and Tanner Bibee (5-2) for the Guardians.

Rangers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 61 times and won 36, or 59%, of those games.

Texas is 29-21 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas leads MLB with 545 runs scored this season.

The Rangers' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule