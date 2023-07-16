The Texas Rangers host the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Marcus Semien, Jose Ramirez and others in this contest.

Rangers vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Martín Pérez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Pérez Stats

The Rangers' Martin Perez (7-3) will make his 18th start of the season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

In 17 starts, Perez has pitched through or past the fifth inning 13 times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Jul. 3 1.1 6 6 6 0 2 vs. Tigers Jun. 27 6.0 4 2 2 4 2 at White Sox Jun. 21 7.0 4 3 2 2 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 6.0 3 2 2 3 2 at Rays Jun. 11 3.1 10 7 7 2 3

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Semien Stats

Semien has 27 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 41 walks and 57 RBI (106 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.338/.435 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 15 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 14 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals Jul. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 94 hits with 20 doubles, 24 home runs, 37 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .264/.333/.522 slash line on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 14 3-for-5 3 1 3 6 0 at Nationals Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has collected 98 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a .284/.358/.496 slash line so far this year.

Ramirez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .205 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Royals Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 8 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Josh Naylor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Naylor Stats

Josh Naylor has 93 hits with 20 doubles, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .309/.351/.495 so far this season.

Naylor enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .410 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Naylor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Rangers Jul. 14 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 8 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 7 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

