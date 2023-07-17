Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Monday, Corey Seager (.725 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Guardians.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .355 with 28 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
- Seager is batting .278 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Seager has gotten at least one hit in 82.3% of his games this year (51 of 62), with more than one hit 24 times (38.7%).
- He has homered in 21.0% of his games in 2023 (13 of 62), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has driven home a run in 30 games this year (48.4%), including more than one RBI in 19.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored a run in 30 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|27
|.388
|AVG
|.316
|.459
|OBP
|.368
|.701
|SLG
|.535
|26
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|5
|29
|RBI
|25
|22/19
|K/BB
|25/10
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.69 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, one per game).
- McClanahan (11-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 2.53 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, July 1, the lefty tossed three innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 2.53 ERA ranks first, 1.167 WHIP ranks 31st, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 22nd.
