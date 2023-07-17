How to Watch the Rangers vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 17
Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will take the field on Monday at Globe Life Field against Shane McClanahan, who is projected to start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 129 home runs.
- Fueled by 350 extra-base hits, Texas ranks second in MLB with a .462 slugging percentage this season.
- No team has a better batting average than the .275 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.
- No team has scored more than the 551 runs Texas has this season.
- No team gets on base better than the Rangers, who have a league-best .343 OBP this season.
- The Rangers rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- Texas has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Texas has pitched to a 3.99 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.
- The Rangers have a combined 1.213 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers' Dane Dunning (8-2) will make his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday, July 9 in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Dunning has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/8/2023
|Nationals
|L 8-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Jake Irvin
|7/9/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Patrick Corbin
|7/14/2023
|Guardians
|W 12-4
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Aaron Civale
|7/15/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Gavin Williams
|7/16/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-5
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Tanner Bibee
|7/17/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Shane McClanahan
|7/18/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Taj Bradley
|7/19/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Tony Gonsolin
|7/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Bobby Miller
|7/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
