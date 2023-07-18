Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Leody Taveras (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream:
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .288 with 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.
- Taveras has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 80 games this year, with more than one hit in 30.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Taveras has had an RBI in 24 games this year (30.0%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|42
|.289
|AVG
|.288
|.329
|OBP
|.337
|.489
|SLG
|.438
|13
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|19
|31/7
|K/BB
|30/12
|5
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).
- The Rays surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, one per game).
- Bradley gets the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.28 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, July 8, the right-hander went five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 22-year-old has amassed a 5.28 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .265 to his opponents.
