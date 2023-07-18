Sportsbooks have set player props for Marcus Semien, Wander Franco and others when the Texas Rangers host the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Rays Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Eovaldi Stats

The Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi (10-3) will make his 19th start of the season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Eovaldi has 18 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.83 ERA ranks seventh, 1.020 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 40th.

Eovaldi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Jul. 6 5.1 5 4 4 3 4 vs. Astros Jul. 1 7.0 2 0 0 5 4 at Yankees Jun. 25 5.2 4 2 2 5 2 at White Sox Jun. 20 6.0 5 4 4 4 2 vs. Angels Jun. 15 7.0 5 3 3 9 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 44 walks and 58 RBI (108 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He has a .273/.343/.442 slash line so far this year.

Semien hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 16 1-for-2 3 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 15 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 14 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has collected 96 hits with 21 doubles, 24 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .264/.332/.519 on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 14 3-for-5 3 1 3 6 0 at Nationals Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Franco Stats

Franco has 98 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.340/.452 on the year.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals Jul. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jul. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 97 hits with 18 doubles, 13 home runs, 39 walks and 43 RBI.

He has a .322/.406/.512 slash line so far this year.

Diaz has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Jul. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Braves Jul. 9 3-for-5 2 1 4 7 vs. Braves Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Braves Jul. 7 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Phillies Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

