The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rays Starter: Zack Littell

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 96 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .262 with 45 extra-base hits.

He ranks 66th in batting average, 78th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 95 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.3% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 22.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 46.3% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 51.6% of his games this season (49 of 95), with two or more runs 18 times (18.9%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 45 .291 AVG .230 .357 OBP .303 .598 SLG .427 26 XBH 19 16 HR 8 48 RBI 32 49/18 K/BB 55/20 2 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings