Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Ezequiel Duran -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 124 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on July 19 at 2:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .297 with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 11 walks.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 63.5% of his 74 games this year, with multiple hits in 32.4% of those games.
- He has homered in 17.6% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Duran has had an RBI in 23 games this year (31.1%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (16.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this season (41.9%), including six games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|32
|.328
|AVG
|.264
|.375
|OBP
|.290
|.604
|SLG
|.424
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|13
|40/10
|K/BB
|35/1
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Littell (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his third this season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 9 -- the right-hander threw two innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
