Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Marcus Semien (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and three RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Rays.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .453, fueled by 42 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.
- Semien is batting .438 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Semien has gotten a hit in 72 of 96 games this year (75.0%), including 31 multi-hit games (32.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Semien has driven home a run in 40 games this year (41.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 58 games this year (60.4%), including 13 multi-run games (13.5%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|46
|.291
|AVG
|.264
|.358
|OBP
|.335
|.463
|SLG
|.442
|22
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|33
|25/23
|K/BB
|36/21
|5
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rays are sending Littell (0-1) out for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday, July 9 -- the right-hander tossed two innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
