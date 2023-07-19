Rangers vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Zack Littell gets the nod on the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Rangers as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rays +110 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 2:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-130
|+110
|9
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Read More About This Game
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have gone 38-25 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60.3% of those games).
- Texas has gone 31-21 (winning 59.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rangers a 56.5% chance to win.
- Texas has combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times this season for a 48-41-6 record against the over/under.
- The Rangers have covered 80% of their games this season, going 8-2-0 ATS.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|32-18
|25-21
|25-14
|32-24
|40-28
|17-10
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.