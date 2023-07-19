Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Rays on July 19, 2023
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Wander Franco, Marcus Semien and others in this contest.
Rangers vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 111 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 44 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .278/.347/.453 slash line so far this season.
- Semien hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .438 with two home runs, four walks and three RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 18
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 17
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 16
|1-for-2
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 15
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 96 hits with 21 doubles, 24 home runs, 38 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .262/.331/.515 on the year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 14
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|3
|6
|0
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 98 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.
- He has a slash line of .272/.337/.447 so far this season.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has collected 93 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .278/.382/.472 so far this season.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 15
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
