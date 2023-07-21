On Friday, Adolis Garcia (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 96 hits, which leads Texas hitters this season, while batting .259 with 45 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

In 62.5% of his 96 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

In 21 games this year, he has gone deep (21.9%, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate).

Garcia has an RBI in 44 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 49 games this year (51.0%), including 18 multi-run games (18.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 45 .286 AVG .230 .355 OBP .303 .589 SLG .427 26 XBH 19 16 HR 8 48 RBI 32 50/18 K/BB 55/20 2 SB 4

Dodgers Pitching Rankings