Arthur Fils 2023 Hamburg European Open Odds
The field is dwindling at the Hamburg European Open, with Arthur Fils set for a quarterfinal versus Casper Ruud. Fils' monyeline odds to win the tournament at MatchMaker Sports Gmbh are +2200.
Fils at the 2023 Hamburg European Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: July 21-30
- Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh
- Location: Hamburg, Germany
- Court Surface: Clay
Fils' Next Match
Fils is in the quarterfinals, where he will play Ruud on Friday, July 28 at 12:00 PM ET (after defeating Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 7-5).
Fils Stats
- Fils beat No. 60-ranked Lajovic 7-5, 7-5 on Thursday to advance to the .
- In 11 tournaments over the past 12 months, Fils has gone 19-10 and has won one title.
- Fils is 9-5 on clay over the past year, with one tournament win.
- Fils, over the past year, has played 29 matches across all court types, and 21.4 games per match.
- Over the past 12 months, Fils has played 14 matches on clay, and 22.2 games per match.
- Over the past 12 months, Fils has been victorious in 22.1% of his return games and 76.4% of his service games.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Fils has won 72.2% of his games on serve, and 25.6% on return.
