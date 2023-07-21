Corey Seager -- with an on-base percentage of .349 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on July 21 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .346 with 28 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

Seager has picked up a hit in 81.5% of his 65 games this year, with multiple hits in 36.9% of those games.

Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 14 of them (21.5%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has had an RBI in 31 games this year (47.7%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 47.7% of his games this season (31 of 65), with two or more runs 12 times (18.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 27 .370 AVG .316 .438 OBP .368 .678 SLG .535 27 XBH 15 9 HR 5 32 RBI 25 26/19 K/BB 25/10 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings