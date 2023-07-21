The Texas Rangers and Ezequiel Duran (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Read More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .297 with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 11 walks.

In 63.5% of his games this season (47 of 74), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (32.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (13 of 74), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.1% of his games this season, Duran has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (16.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.9% of his games this season (31 of 74), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 32 .328 AVG .264 .375 OBP .290 .604 SLG .424 17 XBH 13 10 HR 3 24 RBI 13 40/10 K/BB 35/1 1 SB 3

