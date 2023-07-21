Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Ezequiel Duran (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .297 with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 11 walks.
- In 63.5% of his games this season (47 of 74), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (32.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (13 of 74), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.1% of his games this season, Duran has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (16.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.9% of his games this season (31 of 74), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|32
|.328
|AVG
|.264
|.375
|OBP
|.290
|.604
|SLG
|.424
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|13
|40/10
|K/BB
|35/1
|1
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.42 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Gonsolin (5-3) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 3.72 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .196 to opposing hitters.
