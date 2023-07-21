The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and three RBI), battle starter Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Discover More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .448, fueled by 42 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 37th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Semien has recorded a hit in 72 of 97 games this year (74.2%), including 31 multi-hit games (32.0%).

He has hit a home run in 13.4% of his games in 2023 (13 of 97), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.2% of his games this season, Semien has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (13.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 59.8% of his games this season (58 of 97), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (13.4%) he has scored more than once.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 46 .285 AVG .264 .352 OBP .335 .454 SLG .442 22 XBH 20 6 HR 7 26 RBI 33 26/23 K/BB 36/21 5 SB 4

Dodgers Pitching Rankings