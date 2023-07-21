When the Texas Rangers (58-39) and Los Angeles Dodgers (55-40) match up at Globe Life Field on Friday, July 21, Andrew Heaney will get the call for the Rangers, while the Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin to the hill. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Dodgers have +105 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total is listed at 9.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (6-6, 4.43 ERA) vs Gonsolin - LAD (5-3, 3.72 ERA)

Rangers vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 39 out of the 64 games, or 60.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have gone 35-23 (winning 60.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Rangers were favored on the moneyline for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Dodgers have won in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Dodgers have come away with a win four times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Josh Jung 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Will Smith 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West -184 - 1st

