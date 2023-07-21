The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.394 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jankowski is hitting .327 with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks.

Jankowski enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .412.

Jankowski has gotten at least one hit in 68.0% of his games this year (34 of 50), with multiple hits 11 times (22.0%).

He has homered in one of 50 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In 26.0% of his games this year, Jankowski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 18 times this year (36.0%), including six games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Home Away 27 GP 22 .350 AVG .299 .453 OBP .382 .450 SLG .388 6 XBH 5 1 HR 0 14 RBI 6 6/13 K/BB 17/9 10 SB 4

