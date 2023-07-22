Ezequiel Duran, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, July 22 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is batting .294 with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 12 walks.
  • Duran has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this season (47 of 75), with at least two hits 24 times (32.0%).
  • Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (17.3%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 23 games this year (30.7%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (16.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 41.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 32
.321 AVG .264
.372 OBP .290
.591 SLG .424
17 XBH 13
10 HR 3
24 RBI 13
42/11 K/BB 35/1
1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (107 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Miller (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.25 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.25, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .228 batting average against him.
