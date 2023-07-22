Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has five doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .237.
- In 58.6% of his 29 games this season, Garver has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 29 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (10.3%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Garver has driven in a run in nine games this season (31.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine games this year (31.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|9
|.239
|AVG
|.233
|.301
|OBP
|.343
|.433
|SLG
|.367
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|6
|24/6
|K/BB
|7/5
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).
- The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (5-1 with a 4.25 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 10th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 4.25 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
