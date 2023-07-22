How to Watch the Rangers vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 22
Corey Seager and Mookie Betts take the field when the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Saturday at Globe Life Field.
Rangers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers' 136 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.
- Texas is second in MLB with a .462 slugging percentage this season.
- No team has a better batting average than the .273 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.
- Texas has scored the most runs (569) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rangers get on base at a .342 clip, best in the league.
- The Rangers rank 14th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.
- Texas has an 8.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Texas has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.
- The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.218 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers' Dane Dunning (8-2) will make his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.
- He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.
- Dunning has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/16/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-5
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Tanner Bibee
|7/17/2023
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Shane McClanahan
|7/18/2023
|Rays
|W 5-3
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Taj Bradley
|7/19/2023
|Rays
|W 5-1
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Zack Littell
|7/21/2023
|Dodgers
|L 11-5
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Tony Gonsolin
|7/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Bobby Miller
|7/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Hunter Brown
|7/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Brandon Bielak
|7/26/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|J.P. France
|7/28/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|-
