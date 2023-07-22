Following the first round of the Barracuda Championship, Sean Crocker is currently 21st with a score of -4.

Looking to place a wager on Sean Crocker at the Barracuda Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Sean Crocker Insights

Crocker has finished better than par eight times and shot nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Crocker has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Crocker has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Crocker has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 20 -5 171 0 2 0 0 $94,250

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

In Crocker's previous two appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 17th.

Crocker made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

The most recent time Crocker played this event was in 2023, and he finished 21st.

At 7,480 yards, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) is set up as a par-71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,030 yards.

The courses that Crocker has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,400 yards, while Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) will be 7,480 yards this week.

Crocker's Last Time Out

Crocker was relatively mediocre over the 20 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, averaging par to finish in the 52nd percentile of competitors.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open was strong, putting him in the 73rd percentile of the field.

Crocker was better than 63% of the golfers at the Genesis Scottish Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.64.

Crocker recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Crocker recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.4).

Crocker's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were more than the tournament average (4.9).

At that last outing, Crocker's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Crocker finished the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 3.6.

On the 12 par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Crocker had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Crocker Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Crocker's performance prior to the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.