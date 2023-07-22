Travis Jankowski -- batting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on July 22 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski has nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks while batting .322.

Jankowski has picked up a hit in 34 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

In 27.5% of his games this season, Jankowski has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 18 of 51 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 22 .341 AVG .299 .439 OBP .382 .439 SLG .388 6 XBH 5 1 HR 0 15 RBI 6 7/13 K/BB 17/9 10 SB 4

Dodgers Pitching Rankings