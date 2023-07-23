Leody Taveras -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 92 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, on July 23 at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .284 with 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.

Taveras has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (11.9%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Taveras has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (29.8%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (13.1%).

He has scored in 34 games this season (40.5%), including 10 multi-run games (11.9%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 42 .280 AVG .288 .321 OBP .337 .480 SLG .438 14 XBH 15 8 HR 3 24 RBI 19 36/8 K/BB 30/12 6 SB 4

