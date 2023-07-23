On Sunday, Marcus Semien (.543 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Emmet Sheehan. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .789, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

Semien has picked up a hit in 73 of 99 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.

In 14.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has had an RBI in 41 games this year (41.4%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 59.6% of his games this season (59 of 99), with two or more runs 13 times (13.1%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 46 .279 AVG .264 .344 OBP .335 .456 SLG .442 23 XBH 20 7 HR 7 27 RBI 33 26/23 K/BB 36/21 5 SB 4

Dodgers Pitching Rankings