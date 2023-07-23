The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.353 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski has nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks while hitting .320.

Jankowski has picked up a hit in 67.3% of his 52 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.2% of those games.

He has homered in only one game this year.

Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 36.5% of his games this season (19 of 52), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 22 .337 AVG .299 .431 OBP .382 .430 SLG .388 6 XBH 5 1 HR 0 15 RBI 6 8/13 K/BB 17/9 10 SB 4

