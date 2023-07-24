Josh Smith -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on July 24 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .205 with four doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 38.3% of his 47 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (6.4%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has driven in a run in five games this year (10.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 16 games this season (34.0%), including four multi-run games (8.5%).

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 20
.170 AVG .237
.313 OBP .366
.245 SLG .390
2 XBH 5
1 HR 2
2 RBI 4
19/8 K/BB 19/7
0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
  • The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bielak gets the start for the Astros, his 12th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.46, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
