Josh Smith -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on July 24 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .205 with four doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

In 38.3% of his 47 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (6.4%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven in a run in five games this year (10.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 16 games this season (34.0%), including four multi-run games (8.5%).

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 20 .170 AVG .237 .313 OBP .366 .245 SLG .390 2 XBH 5 1 HR 2 2 RBI 4 19/8 K/BB 19/7 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings