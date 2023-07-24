Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on July 24 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Explore More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .784, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .446 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 44th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

In 74 of 100 games this season (74.0%) Semien has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (31.0%).

In 14 games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.0%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

In 42.0% of his games this season, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 60.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.0%.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 46 .277 AVG .264 .341 OBP .335 .450 SLG .442 23 XBH 20 7 HR 7 28 RBI 33 26/23 K/BB 36/21 5 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings