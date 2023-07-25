Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien and his .526 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .445, fueled by 43 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 53rd and he is 63rd in slugging.
- Semien has gotten a hit in 75 of 101 games this season (74.3%), with multiple hits on 32 occasions (31.7%).
- He has homered in 13.9% of his games this year, and 3% of his plate appearances.
- Semien has picked up an RBI in 41.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- In 59.4% of his games this season (60 of 101), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (12.9%) he has scored more than once.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|47
|.277
|AVG
|.267
|.341
|OBP
|.336
|.450
|SLG
|.441
|23
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|33
|26/23
|K/BB
|37/21
|5
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- France (5-3) takes the mound for the Astros in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.13 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 3.13 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
