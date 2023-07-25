Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mitch Garver -- batting .241 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on July 25 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Astros.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .243 with five doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Garver has picked up a hit in 19 of 31 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- He has homered in three games this season (9.7%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Garver has driven in a run in 10 games this season (32.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 29.0% of his games this year (nine of 31), he has scored, and in three of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|10
|.239
|AVG
|.250
|.299
|OBP
|.368
|.423
|SLG
|.375
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|26/6
|K/BB
|7/6
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- France makes the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.13, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .251 batting average against him.
