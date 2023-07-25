Tuesday's contest between the Houston Astros (57-44) and Texas Rangers (59-42) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on July 25.

The Astros will give the ball to J.P. France (5-3, 3.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Yerry Rodriguez.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (53.3%) in those contests.

This season, Texas has come away with a win five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas is the highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.8 runs per game (589 total).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.19 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Rangers Schedule