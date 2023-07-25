Kyle Tucker carries a 10-game hitting streak into the Houston Astros' (57-44) game versus the Texas Rangers (59-42) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at Minute Maid Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France (5-3) to the mound, while Yerry Rodriguez will take the ball for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (5-3, 3.13 ERA) vs Rodriguez - TEX (0-0, 5.06 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yerry Rodriguez

Rodriguez makes his first start of the season for the Rangers.

The 25-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 11 appearances so far.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .304 against him this season. He has a 5.06 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings over his 11 appearances.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

The Astros will hand the ball to France (5-3) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.13, a 2.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.236 in 13 games this season.

He has eight quality starts in 13 chances this season.

In 13 starts, France has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

He has made 13 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

