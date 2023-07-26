Japan vs. Costa Rica: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - July 26
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
In the middle round of Group C action at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 26 at 1:00 AM ET, Japan will square off against Costa Rica.
You'll want to check out Fox Sports 1 for the upcoming matchup featuring Japan and Costa Rica.
Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!
How to Watch Japan vs. Costa Rica
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Dunedin, New Zealand
- Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium
Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!
Japan Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Zambia
|July 22
|W 5-0
|Away
|Costa Rica
|July 26
|-
|Home
|Spain
|July 31
|-
|Home
Japan's Recent Performance
- Japan met Zambia in its most recent game and was victorious by a final score of 5-0. The victorious Japan side took 24 shots, outshooting by 24.
- Japan got two of its goals from Hinata Miyazawa in that game versus .
- Miyazawa's Women's World Cup statline through one appearance for Japan includes two goals.
- In Women's World Cup so far, Mina Tanaka has one goal (through one match) and one assist.
- In one Women's World Cup match, Jun Endo has registered one goal and one assist.
Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Japan's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Ayaka Yamashita #1
- Risa Shimizu #2
- Moeka Minami #3
- Saki Kumagai #4
- Shiori Miyake #5
- Hina Sugita #6
- Hinata Miyazawa #7
- Hikaru Naomoto #8
- Riko Ueki #9
- Fuka Nagano #10
- Mina Tanaka #11
- Hana Takahashi #12
- Jun Endo #13
- Yui Hasegawa #14
- Aoba Fujino #15
- Honoka Hayashi #16
- Kiko Seike #17
- Momoko Tanaka #18
- Miyabi Moriya #19
- Maika Hamano #20
- Chika Hirao #21
- Remina Chiba #22
- Rion Ishikawa #23
Costa Rica Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spain
|July 21
|L 3-0
|Away
|Japan
|July 26
|-
|Away
|Zambia
|July 31
|-
|Home
Costa Rica's Recent Performance
- In its last game on July 21, Costa Rica lost 3-0 to Spain. Spain outshot Costa Rica 35 to one.
- In the team's scoreless effort, Melissa Herrera paced Costa Rica with one shot.
Costa Rica's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Genesis Perez #1
- Gabriela Guillen #2
- Maria Coto #3
- Mariana Benavides #4
- Valeria Del Campo #5
- Carol Sanchez #6
- Melissa Herrera #7
- Mariela Campos #8
- Maria Salas #9
- Gloriana Villalobos #10
- Raquel Rodriguez #11
- Maria Paula Elizondo #12
- Emilie Valenciano #13
- Priscilla Chinchilla #14
- Cristin Granados #15
- Katherine Alvarado #16
- Sofia Varela #17
- Priscilla Tapia #18
- Alexandra Pinell #19
- Fabiola Villalobos #20
- Sheika Scott #21
- Catalina Estrada #22
- Daniela Solera #23
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.