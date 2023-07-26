Spain vs. Zambia: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - July 26
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Spain will play Zambia, in the middle round of group-stage games at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 26 at 3:30 AM ET in Auckland, New Zealand.
Interested in watching this game? You can do so on Fox Sports 1.
How to Watch Spain vs. Zambia
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Auckland, New Zealand
- Venue: Eden Park
Spain Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Costa Rica
|July 21
|W 3-0
|Home
|Zambia
|July 26
|-
|Home
|Japan
|July 31
|-
|Away
Spain's Recent Performance
- Spain played Costa Rica in its previous match and was victorious by a final score of 3-0. The victorious Spain side took 35 shots, outshooting by 34.
- Spain got one of its goal from Aitana Bonmati and Esther Gonzalez, who finished with one each, in that game versus .
- Ona Batlle has not scored a goal, but has recorded one assist for Spain in Women's World Cup play (one game).
- Gonzalez has tallied one goal for Spain in Women's World Cup so far.
- During Women's World Cup matches, Bonmati has scored one goal (but has zero assists).
Spain's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Misa Rodriguez #1
- Ona Batlle #2
- Teresa Abilleira Duenas #3
- Irene Paredes #4
- Ivana Andres #5
- Aitana Bonmati #6
- Irene Guerrero #7
- Mariona #8
- Esther Gonzalez #9
- Jennifer Hermoso #10
- Alexia Putellas #11
- Oihane Hernandez #12
- Enith Salon #13
- Laia Codina #14
- Eva Navarro #15
- Maria Perez #16
- Alba Redondo #17
- Salma Paralluelo #18
- Olga Carmona #19
- Rocio Galvez #20
- Claudia Zornoza Sanchez #21
- Athenea Del Castillo #22
- Cata Coll #23
Zambia Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Japan
|July 22
|L 5-0
|Home
|Spain
|July 26
|-
|Away
|Costa Rica
|July 31
|-
|Away
Zambia's Recent Performance
- In its most recent action on July 22, Zambia suffered a 5-0 loss to Japan, getting outshot 24 to zero.
- Against , no player for Zambia registered a shot.
Zambia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Catherine Musonda #1
- Judith Soko #2
- Lushomo Mweemba #3
- Susan Banda #4
- Mary Mulenga #5
- Mary Wilombe #6
- Ochumba Lubandji #7
- Margaret Belemu #8
- Hellen Mubanga #9
- Comfort Selemani #10
- Barbra Banda #11
- Evarine Katongo #12
- Martha Tembo #13
- Ireen Lungu #14
- Agness Musesa #15
- Letisha Lungu #16
- Racheal Kundananji #17
- Eunice Sakala #18
- Xiomara Mapepa #19
- Hellen Chanda #20
- Avell Chitundu #21
- Esther Banda #22
- Vast Phiri #23
