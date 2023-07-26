Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim and his .543 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Astros.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .284 with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.
- Heim has gotten a hit in 63 of 88 games this season (71.6%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (29.5%).
- In 15.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has had an RBI in 39 games this year (44.3%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (19.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 37 of 88 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|41
|.275
|AVG
|.295
|.332
|OBP
|.353
|.550
|SLG
|.417
|25
|XBH
|13
|11
|HR
|3
|40
|RBI
|30
|35/14
|K/BB
|26/14
|0
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.72).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 117 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- The Astros are sending Valdez (8-6) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 2.94 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.94), 15th in WHIP (1.095), and 17th in K/9 (9.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.