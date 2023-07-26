The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras (.235 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .277 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.

In 53 of 87 games this year (60.9%) Taveras has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (28.7%).

Looking at the 87 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (11.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.0% of his games this year, Taveras has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (13.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 35 times this season (40.2%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .279 AVG .275 .319 OBP .326 .481 SLG .419 15 XBH 15 8 HR 3 26 RBI 20 37/8 K/BB 33/13 6 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings