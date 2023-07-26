How to Watch the Rangers vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 26
Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros will hit the field against the Texas Rangers and starting pitcher Andrew Heaney on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.
Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers have hit 140 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- Fueled by 375 extra-base hits, Texas ranks second in MLB with a .460 slugging percentage this season.
- No team has a better batting average than the .273 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.
- Texas has scored the most runs (592) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rangers have the best on-base percentage (.342) in baseball this year.
- The Rangers rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.
- Texas strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Texas has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.19) in the majors this season.
- The Rangers have a combined 1.238 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers' Heaney (6-6) will make his 20th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- Heaney will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/21/2023
|Dodgers
|L 11-5
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Tony Gonsolin
|7/22/2023
|Dodgers
|L 16-3
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Bobby Miller
|7/23/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-4
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/24/2023
|Astros
|L 10-9
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Brandon Bielak
|7/25/2023
|Astros
|L 4-3
|Away
|Yerry Rodriguez
|J.P. France
|7/26/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Framber Valdez
|7/28/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|-
|7/29/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Joe Musgrove
|7/30/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Yu Darvish
|8/1/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Lance Lynn
|8/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Dylan Cease
