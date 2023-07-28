Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 15 walks while batting .291.
- Duran has gotten a hit in 51 of 80 games this year (63.8%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (31.3%).
- In 13 games this year, he has homered (16.3%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 30.0% of his games this season, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|35
|.326
|AVG
|.254
|.378
|OBP
|.288
|.590
|SLG
|.399
|18
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|13
|42/12
|K/BB
|37/3
|1
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.81 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 117 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Musgrove will look to secure his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.25, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
