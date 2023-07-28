Friday's game features the San Diego Padres (49-54) and the Texas Rangers (60-43) clashing at PETCO Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Padres according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on July 28.

The probable starters are Joe Musgrove (9-3) for the Padres and Dane Dunning (8-3) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Padres 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have won in 17, or 53.1%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Texas has a mark of 4-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas is the highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.9 runs per game (605 total).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.20 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule