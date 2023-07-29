Adam Hadwin will take to the course at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 2023 3M Open from July 27-30, looking to conquer the par-71, 7,431-yard course with $7,800,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Hadwin at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Adam Hadwin Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Hadwin has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Over his last 16 rounds, Hadwin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Hadwin has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Hadwin has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 33 -6 279 0 18 1 4 $2.9M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

Hadwin has two top-10 finishes, with one of them being a top-five finish, in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 16th.

Hadwin made the cut in each of his three most recent entries to this event.

TPC Twin Cities measures 7,431 yards for this tournament, 414 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

TPC Twin Cities has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Hadwin has played i the last year (7,375 yards) is 56 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,431).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Hadwin's Last Time Out

Hadwin was in the 68th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic was poor, putting him in the eighth percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Hadwin was better than 35% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Hadwin shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Hadwin carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.6).

Hadwin's two birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that most recent competition, Hadwin's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Hadwin finished the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the six par-5s.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Hadwin finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Hadwin Odds to Win: +3500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.