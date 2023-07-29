On Saturday, Josh Jung (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Padres.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .278 with 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 27 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Jung has gotten a hit in 74 of 101 games this year (73.3%), with at least two hits on 31 occasions (30.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.8% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Jung has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (34.7%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those games (16.8%).

He has scored in 43 games this season (42.6%), including multiple runs in 19 games.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .267 AVG .288 .340 OBP .317 .455 SLG .524 18 XBH 26 9 HR 11 31 RBI 30 66/19 K/BB 59/8 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings