The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras (.289 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .279 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.

Taveras has recorded a hit in 55 of 89 games this year (61.8%), including 26 multi-hit games (29.2%).

He has gone deep in 11.2% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 28 games this year (31.5%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (14.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 36 of 89 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 46 .279 AVG .278 .319 OBP .326 .481 SLG .414 15 XBH 15 8 HR 3 26 RBI 23 37/8 K/BB 33/13 6 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings