Saturday's game between the San Diego Padres (50-54) and the Texas Rangers (60-44) at PETCO Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Padres coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on July 29.

The probable starters are Yu Darvish (7-7) for the Padres and Martin Perez (8-3) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

Rangers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 6, Rangers 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rangers' past 10 matchups.

The Rangers have been victorious in 17, or 51.5%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Texas has a win-loss record of 2-1 when favored by +150 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (606 total, 5.8 per game).

The Rangers have pitched to a 4.23 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Rangers Schedule