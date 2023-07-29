The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Padres.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is batting .310 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 23 walks.

In 66.1% of his games this year (37 of 56), Jankowski has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (23.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in just one game this season.

In 26.8% of his games this season, Jankowski has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (7.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 37.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 25 .322 AVG .296 .421 OBP .367 .411 SLG .383 6 XBH 6 1 HR 0 15 RBI 7 10/14 K/BB 19/9 11 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings