Josh Jung -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on July 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .275 with 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 27 walks.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 79th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Jung has had a hit in 74 of 102 games this year (72.5%), including multiple hits 31 times (30.4%).

He has hit a home run in 17 games this season (16.7%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.

Jung has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (34.3%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (16.7%).

He has scored in 43 games this year (42.2%), including 19 multi-run games (18.6%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 50 .267 AVG .283 .340 OBP .311 .455 SLG .514 18 XBH 26 9 HR 11 31 RBI 30 66/19 K/BB 62/8 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings