Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Sunday, Leody Taveras (hitting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks while batting .278.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 30th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.
- Taveras has gotten a hit in 56 of 90 games this year (62.2%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (28.9%).
- Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (11.1%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has driven home a run in 28 games this season (31.1%), including more than one RBI in 14.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- In 36 of 90 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|47
|.279
|AVG
|.277
|.319
|OBP
|.324
|.481
|SLG
|.416
|15
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|23
|37/8
|K/BB
|34/13
|6
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.74 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Snell (7-8) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 7-8 with a 2.68 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.68), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and third in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
