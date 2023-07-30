Sunday's game at PETCO Park has the San Diego Padres (51-54) taking on the Texas Rangers (60-45) at 4:10 PM ET (on July 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Padres, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Padres will give the ball to Blake Snell (7-8, 2.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Cody Bradford (2-1, 4.62 ERA).

Rangers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: SDPA

Rangers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Padres 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 2-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (50%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given Texas this season with a +165 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas is the highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.8 runs per game (606 total).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.23 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Rangers Schedule