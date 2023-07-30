Player prop betting options for Juan Soto, Marcus Semien and others are available in the San Diego Padres-Texas Rangers matchup at PETCO Park on Sunday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 120 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .275/.344/.450 slash line so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Astros Jul. 26 3-for-3 3 1 2 6 0 at Astros Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has collected 101 hits with 22 doubles, 25 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.331/.508 on the year.

Garcia takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a home run and four RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 at Astros Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Snell Stats

Blake Snell (7-8) will take the mound for the Padres, his 22nd start of the season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Snell has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

The 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.68), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and third in K/9 (11.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Jul. 25 6.0 2 1 1 4 5 at Blue Jays Jul. 20 5.0 5 1 1 4 7 at Phillies Jul. 15 5.0 3 0 0 7 3 vs. Mets Jul. 8 6.0 1 0 0 11 3 vs. Angels Jul. 3 5.0 7 0 0 7 4

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soto Stats

Soto has 95 hits with 24 doubles, 20 home runs, 96 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .265/.418/.500 so far this year.

Soto has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 28 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 26 0-for-0 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

