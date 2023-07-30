The Texas Rangers and Sam Huff, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Sam Huff Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Sam Huff At The Plate

  • Huff is hitting .158 with a home run and two walks.
  • Huff has a base hit in three of 10 games played this season (30.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Huff has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in one of 10 games.

Sam Huff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
.167 AVG .154
.286 OBP .214
.167 SLG .385
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 2
2/1 K/BB 6/1
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 3.74 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Snell makes the start for the Padres, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 2.68 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.68), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and third in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
