The Dallas Wings (14-10) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Las Vegas Aces (22-2) on Sunday, July 30 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, with tip-off at 6:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Wings are coming off of a 90-62 victory over the Mystics in their most recent outing on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wings gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Wings vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSW

CBS Sports Network and BSSW Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally is averaging a team-high 9.3 rebounds per game. And she is delivering 17.6 points and 4 assists, making 43.3% of her shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Natasha Howard gets the Wings 17.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. She also posts 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Teaira McCowan is posting 12 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 54.7% of her shots from the field.

The Wings receive 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Crystal Dangerfield.

Wings vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -10.5 173.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Wings with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.